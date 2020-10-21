Guernsey coronavirus case found in community

A second case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Guernsey.

The case was discovered after contact tracing was carried out when another person was found to be positive on Monday.

A total of 107 possible contacts were tested.

Dr Nicola Brink says they are still trying to identify the source of the first infection, as they had not travelled in the last two weeks.

The focus of the track and trace team is to identify the source of the infection in the index case and identify all potential contacts of this person, to prevent further onward spread in the community. As it is unclear how this infection occurred, I think it is important to remind the community of the importance of sticking to the rules with regard to COVID-19. Dr Nicola Brink, Director of Public Health

Guernsey’s government say they hope to have a clearer understanding of these cases by the end of the week.