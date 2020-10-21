Teams from Guernsey's Health and Social Care and the Medical Specialist Group have seen how a hospital revamp will take shape over the next seven years.

The renovation, run by Health and Social Care, plans to "resolve pressing clinical needs".

During the last week there have been three drop in sessions for staff to learn about the preferred design and construction phases.

They included 3D drawings and example images of what the new facilities will look like. A public showcase of the latest plans is due to take place next month.

The modernised hospital is expected to be fully operational by 2027. It was announced in 2019 the renovations could cost up to £93.4million. Changes are proposed to take place over three phases.

Phase 1 includes a new critical care unit and theatre recovery ward. Construction is due to start next summer and set to be completed by the end of 2022.

Proposed plans for phase 2 include a remodelled main entrance, new women and children's facilities and a private ward.

Proposed plans for phase 3 include a modern orthopaedic ward and extended emergency department.