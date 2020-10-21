Jersey travel: France goes red and four England areas stay green from Saturday

From Saturday (24 October), people travelling from mainland France to Jersey will have to isolate for two weeks.

The few regions that are still amber, will turn red on the island's border control traffic light system.

In England the Isle of Wight, Torridge in the South West, Arun and Folkstone and Hythe in the South East are the only regions that will stay green, which only requires isolation until the first negative test result. Everywhere else will become either amber or red.

