New committee members named in Guernsey

New members of Guernsey's political committees are being voted in, the Presidents were chosen by their fellow States members earlier this week.

Deputies Simon Fairclough and John Dyke have been elected as Members of the Scrutiny Management Committee.

Election of Members of Economic Development:Deputy Sasha Kazantseva Miller (24 votes)Deputy Steve Falla (27 votes)Deputy Simon Vermeulen (25 votes)Deputy Nick Moakes (25 votes)

Election of Members of Education, Sport and Culture:Deputy Sue Aldwell (28 votes)Deputy Bob Murray (24 votes)Deputy Sam Haskins (29 votesDeputy Andy Cameron (22 votes)

The new-look Policy & Resources Committee - which has responsibility for budgets, spending and international relations - was also confirmed on Saturday.

These results follow Guernsey's first island-wide election at the beginning of this month.