Plans to build new houses at Belles Fleurs Nurseries in Jersey

Plans have been put forward to build two new four bed houses at Belles Fleurs Nurseries in Jersey. It would see the existing poly-tunnels, greenhouse, shop and sheds demolished at the site in Grouville.

The nursery currently grows a variety of summer and winter plants in specialised tunnels and greenhouses for all year-round production.

Constraints listed on the application include the Eastern Cycle Route Corridor and the land being in a green zone. Godel Architects have lodged the plans with people able to have their say until 17 November.