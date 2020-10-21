Plans to reform Jersey's States proposed again

Reforms to Jersey’s political system have been put forward for debate again after alterations were made to plans submitted earlier this year.

This time Connétables have been included, unlike the initial proposition that would have seen them removed from the assembly.

The radical reforms would see constituency boundaries changed to be based on population size.

The Privileges and Procedures Committee will ask the states to give their opinion on key changes:

1. The Assembly should be made up of 49 members, 37 elected from nine districts and 12 Parish Connétables

2. To create a Boundaries Commission The Privileges and Procedures Committee gave a stark warning that ‘delay will result in our broken democratic body limping on into yet another unsatisfactory election in 2022’.