13,000 people have flu vaccination in Jersey
A record number of people have had the flu vaccination in Jersey so far this year. More than 13,000 people received the vaccine since it was announced last month.
Schoolchildren from eight primary schools have had the vaccine
Health staff have been vaccinated
Priority groups, including the elderly and health care workers, get the jab for free.
Are you eligible for a free flu Jab?
Pregnant women
Over 65's
A care home resident
Children from six months to four years old
Primary and secondary schoolchildren
Healthcare workers
I’d like to thank those who have received their vaccine for being part of the Island’s fight against COVID and those who have worked hard to administer the vaccine so efficiently over the past few weeks. The vaccine will continue to be made available to all Islanders over the next few months and I urge all Islanders to get themselves vaccinated.