13,000 people have flu vaccination in Jersey

A record number of people have had the flu vaccination in Jersey so far this year. More than 13,000 people received the vaccine since it was announced last month.

2,000 Schoolchildren from eight primary schools have had the vaccine

1,000 Health staff have been vaccinated

Priority groups, including the elderly and health care workers, get the jab for free.

Are you eligible for a free flu Jab?

Pregnant women

Over 65's

A care home resident

Children from six months to four years old

Primary and secondary schoolchildren

Healthcare workers