Broken crane prevents Alderney food delivery

The crane used to unload cargo from boats in Alderney has broken.

It means that Alderney Shipping have been unable to dock on two occasions, leaving shops with less stock.

Shops have been left with less stock

Alderney States say the crane has had numerous electrical faults recently, and it is due to be replaced in the winter.

A team of engineers are working on fixing the issue but suffered a set back after the problems were a lot worse than originally thought.

It was first thought that the fault was an electrical cable going to the angle sensor. The part was quickly ordered and arrived on 21 October. On fitting the part an error code came up on the crane, indicating that the problem was more serious than first anticipated. States of Alderney

They have said they are working hard to resolve the issue ‘as soon as possible’.