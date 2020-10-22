Dr Ivan Muscat urges Jersey parents to stick to the Covid 19 safety rules

Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health has written to parents urging them to abide by the Covid 19 safety rules, to keep their children and island safe.

Dr Ivan Muscat thanked parents for being resilient and adaptable during this school term and for supporting the coronavirus safety measures in schools and other childcare settings.

Although there have been three cases diagnosed in primary schools recently at St John's , St Saviour's and St Michael's, Dr Muscat says measures are in place to keep pupils safe.

I would like to reassure you that the processes we have in place to manage such cases are robust. We have clear and established lines of communication between the schools, the Department for Children, Young People, Education and Skills, contact tracing and infection control that allow us to react quickly to ensure that the risk of any further spread of the virus within the school remains low. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

He is asking parents to think carefully about Halloween plans and to avoid trick or treating.

Any parties also need to adhere to social distancing guidelines and are to have a maximum of 20 people.

As the island moves into the winter months he is asking people to look out for:

The symptoms of Covid-19. If anyone in a household develops any one of those symptoms the whole household needs to go into isolation. Children are to be kept off school, or half term activities. People are to call 445566 to arrange a test.

Strictly follow the isolation guidance. If you or any member of your household is required to isolate because they are symptomatic, are identified as a direct contact or return from travel.

Continue to regularly wash your hands thoroughly and catch any coughs and sneezes andremind your children to follow these guidelines.

Follow the physical distancing guidance.

Support the contact tracing team by providing your contact details.

Coronavirus: All the information and advice for the Channel Islands in one place