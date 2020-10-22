Former Guernsey Chief Minister tells islanders to 'hang in there'

Guernsey's former Chief Minister Deputy Gavin St Pier has thanked islanders and reassured them he is not going anywhere.

It follows two political defeats this week, which have left him as a back bencher in the States.

In an online message he told his supporters he has not "lost hope" and is not angry about the outcome.

Deputy St Pier was the island's Chief Minister from 2012, until he lost out on the role to Deputy Peter Ferbrache who was voted in by fellow States members as the head of the Policy and Resources Committee on Friday 16 October.

He was then defeated by Deputy Peter Roffey, who became President of the States’ Trading Supervisory Board.