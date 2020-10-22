Fuel vouchers offered to struggling islanders affected by Covid-19 pandemic

Fuel vouchers totalling £25,000 are being offered to islanders who will struggle to heat their homes this winter. There are £20,000 worth of £100 vouchers for people with oil fired heating, which will be distributed by the Guernsey Welfare Service and the Salvation Army in Jersey. There is also the offer of £5,000 worth of £20 top up Jersey Electricity Company cards for those in need.

£100 vouchers for people with oil fired heating and £20 Jersey Electricity vouchers will be distributed by charities in Guernsey and Jersey. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Fuel firm Rubis has donated the oil and the JEC cards were paid for by the Association of Jersey Charities. The money came from a substantial donation from the National Emergencies Trust, for Covid-19 related causes.

The charities say it will be a welcome relief, with more islanders facing fuel poverty due to the impact of coronavirus.

We know that there are people that over the last six months that have been furloughed, have had reduced incomes, reduced hours or even have lost their jobs. So, we know that people are still trying to catch up, and so this is one way that people can catch up. They can save that £100 that they would have spent on heating. They can use this voucher and it takes the pressure off. Richard Nunn, Jersey Salvation Army

The charities say islanders who continue to struggle can apply for another voucher every month, until stocks run out.