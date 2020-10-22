Guernsey health care services to carry on as normal despite coronavirus cases
Guernsey's government has confirmed that health services in the island will carry on as normal, despite the emergence of an unknown case of coronavirus.
A second case has also since been diagnosed.
While a number of care homes have now decided to close to visitors, Health and Social Care has said that public health services will continue as usual, but they will be monitoring the situation.
All operational services are monitoring the emerging situation and liaising closely with our colleagues in Public Health. As we move towards the end of the year, we do need the public to work with us through what could be a challenging period. It is the season when a lot of people with have coughs and colds so the message of Catch it, Bin it, Wash your hands is very important.