Jersey Bulls reviewing upcoming fixtures on 'week-by-week' basis

Credit: Jersey Bulls chairman Russell Le Feuvre says the club wants to protect their players and wider community.

Jersey Bulls will review upcoming fixtures on a "week-by-week" basis after being forced to postpone a triple header of away matches this weekend because of new Covid travel restrictions.

The Bulls, who sit sixth in Combined Counties Division One, were due to face Sandhurst Town in Ascot on Friday evening, before travelling to Epsom & Ewell on Saturday, and then returning to Ascot to play Westside on Sunday.

But the trio of games were shelved this week with travel to Jersey from all but four regions of England to require at least five days of isolation as of 24 October.

"We're basically reviewing it on a week-by-week basis", said Jersey Bulls chairman Russell Le Feuvre, "we'll see if we can travel to the game with a squad and if we can we'll play it, and if we can't we'll postpone".

"It might be we can't travel for two weeks, three months, a month, who knows - we're not expecting the government to put timeframes on things so we'll just play it by ear."

"We'll just look to fill in games towards the end of the season - I know Guernsey had that whopping backlog when they got to the semi-final of the FA Vase and played nearly half their season in about a month", he said.

While the majority of the teams in Jersey's division have already played seven games or more this season, the Bulls have managed just four so far - winning all of them.

They are yet to play at Springfield this season and are set to stage home games in Ascot while local restrictions remain.

"We're proud of our players and the effort they've put in so far, the way they've acted when they've gone away, they've been really responsible, following all the guidelines", said the Bulls chairman.

"Our main aim is just to make sure we protect the players and follow the government guidelines so we protect the island - it's going to be the same all the way through the year".

"The support we've had, both here on island and in the UK by clubs we've been to has been really positive".

Jersey's next league game is scheduled for 7 November, but before that Gary Freeman's side are due to face Combined Counties Premier outfit Cobham in the second round of the FA Vase a week on Saturday.

"We'll review that this weekend and make a decision as to whether that's a possibility or not", said Le Feuvre.