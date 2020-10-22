Jersey keeps 'hoping' for a deal whilst preparing for no deal

Jersey remains hopeful that a deal can still be reached between the UK and the EU, in order to avoid a no-deal Brexit come the end of the transition period on 31 December. Jersey's External Relations Minister spoke at the start of a two day webinar advising islanders and businesses on how to prepare for the post-Brexit world, even though certainty is still lacking in many areas.The two-day 'Beyond Brexit' event coincided with the resumption of new talks between the UK and the EU, in a last minute attempt to avert a no-deal scenario.Senator Gorst said it was important to engage with islanders and businesses at this stage, so that questions can be answered 'where there are answers'.

We are continuing to hope that during this intense period of negotiation a deal can be found but it's very far from certain, so we are preparing for the no deal eventuality as well. I think we are in a much stronger place than we were the last time we were preparing for a no deal eventuality and some of that has been the learning that's been garnered from Covid 19. Senator Ian Gorst, External Relations Minister

Attendees heard how the pandemic had shown the island's supply chains were 'strong and robust', and that Covid-19 continued to be viewed as the larger risk in terms of contingency planning.Jersey has never been a full member of the EU, but has been able to benefit from trade and customs arrangements via Protocol 3 of the UK's Accession Treaty. The island's position is that it would like to continue on similar terms, with a focus on 'goods for goods' and 'fish for fish'- giving both Jersey and Europe access to markets, and in relation to fishing securing 'access to waters' and 'access to markets', whilst ensuring the sustainability of island waters. Fishing became a hot potato in Jersey-UK relations last week, when the UK government suggested extending their Fisheries Bill to Jersey's territorial waters, prompting accusations of constitutional interference. In the event of a no-deal Brexit, and to secure its most important trading routes, a joint Customs Arrangement with the UK, which would allow tariff free movement of goods between the jurisdictions, would continue. Similarly an extension of the UK's membership of the World Trade Organisation, secured last October, would protect the island's trade in goods with the EU through WTO tariffs.

Roughly 95% of all our trade in goods is to and from the United Kingdom so that actually is a very high degree of certainty. It's the remaining elements of those trading and relying on European markets, although even that 95% are affected to some extent if the UK doesn't have a deal because there will be friction between UK and EU borders but we want to continue to work with businesses. Senator Ian Gorst, External Relations Minister

Businesses were advised to speak to their suppliers to make sure they knew where their goods came from, as there could be some disruption to the UK supply chain in the event that no deal was agreed. The financial services industry has never been covered by Protocol 3, which means the finance industry is less dependent on the UK outcome. Attendees also heard how Brexit was an opportunity for Jersey to enhance European bilateral relations, and develop its global markets strategy, with 50% of new business into the island now coming from outside the UK and EU. Senator Gorst said talks continued between Jersey and negotiators in the UK on a daily basis, and that this would remain the case 'until there's some certainty about whether there's a deal or whether Brussels is walking away.'