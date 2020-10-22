More than £7,000 raised for Marina Metro hotel after £20,000 Covid-19 fine

More than £7,000 has been raised for the Marina Metro Hotel in Jersey after it was fined £20,000 for breaching Covid-19 safety guidance.

A fundraising page has been set up to help the hotel pay the fee.

It was issued the fine on Monday 19 October following repeated breaches of the Covid-19 business rules that ensure people remain physically distanced.

At a licensing assembly hearing it was revealed that police officers made a number of late night visits to the hotel. They found customers were failing to physical distance, dancing to loud music and drinking whilst standing.

On one occasion officers found a private event was being held which far exceeded 40 people- the maximum number of people allowed at an event. The hearing heard the licensee was warned and given advice on a number of occasions, before the hearing was called.