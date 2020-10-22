Guernsey's new President for Education, Sport and Culture is 'confident' a new model for secondary education will be ready to lay before the States within the next 12 months.

Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen says she is certain that a resolution can be found within her committee and can be passed in the States Assembly.

She hopes the new States term will bring an end to division and be the most productive group of deputies yet.

She led the 'pause and review' into secondary education in March. The States voted it through which meant any contractual obligations for the development for the 'one school, two site' model could not proceed.

Deputy Dudley-Owen was elected as President of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture on 19 October. In the last States term, she was Vice-President of the Committee for Economic Development.