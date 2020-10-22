St John ask islanders to pay thousands owed

St John in Guernsey is pleading with islanders to pay for their ambulance journeys.

In Guernsey, ambulances are not free and while part of the cost is covered by the States, the charity relies on subscription fees or charges.

There are more than 50 outstanding payments that are at least six months old.

Stuart Brennan, the St John Chief Financial Officer, said they may have to take people to court if they do not pay.

£371 The average cost for an emergency ambulance

The charity claims they have written to those who owe money three times, as well as offering an installment pay back plan.

It is important that St John recovers what it is owed for the services it provides. Some people may not realise that ambulances in Guernsey are not free and unfortunately some people simply refuse to pay for one reason or another. The simplest way to avoid the full cost of an ambulance is to take out an annual subscription. Stuart Brennan, St John Chief Financial Officer

Anyone with a genuine reason to not pay back is being asked to contact them.

St John offers an annual subscription fee, meaning islanders can get an emergency ambulance for free.