Those travelling into Jersey from Poland or Portugal must isolate for 14 days

Those travelling into Jersey from either Poland or Portugal will now have to isolate for two weeks.

Both countries have been moved from amber to red on the island's traffic light system, which means travellers will be offered a PCR swab test on arrival (day zero), but must also isolate for 14 days.

Many other countries and regions have also been reclassified today (24 October), including parts of France, Italy and Germany.

In England, the Isle of Wight, Torridge in the South West, Arun and Folkstone and Hythe in the South East are the only regions that will stay green. Everywhere else will become either amber or red.