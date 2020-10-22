Two more cases of coronavirus diagnosed in Guernsey

Two more cases of coronavirus have been identified overnight in Guernsey.

Both of these have been picked up through the contact tracing of an earlier case that was identified on Monday (19 October).

The States of Guernsey says it is aware of rumours online about the origin of this cluster of cases, and where the individuals who have tested positive work or have socialised together.

Public Health is working to establish the source of infection for the first case but says there are clear links between the four cases which is helpful in seeking to track, trace and contain the spread of the virus.

188 people have been sampled though the testing tent or home visits. 45 of these were contacts or potential contacts of the cases that are currently being investigated.

Islanders are reminded that they should be aware of the symptoms of Covid-19 and should call the clinical helpline on 01481 756938 or 01481 756969, if they want to be put forward for a free test.