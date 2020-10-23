22-year-old fined £6,600 for breaching self-isolation rules in Jersey

A 22-year-old woman from Salford has been fined £6,600 for breaching self-isolation laws in Jersey. Carys Ingram travelled from Manchester to visit family but failed to follow the self-isolation requirement for an amber region, which Manchester was at the time. She was seen shopping in St Helier.

She was later contacted and told to self-isolate after a person on her flight tested positive. During this time, she was seen at First Tower and El Tico restaurant.

She was arrested after a number of attempts to contact her failed. If she does not pay the fine, Ingram is subject to 27 weeks imprisonment.