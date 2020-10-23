Jersey's Government is offering to meet with survivors of Jersey's care system who are against the proposed memorial to hear their views.

The Jersey Citizens Panel, set up in the wake of the Independent Care Inquiry, recommended creating a memorial to remind the island about the abuse that had happened in the past.

A letter written by the panel had raised concerns that there is a lack of support for victims and families who had been let down by the care system.

However the proposed memorial drew criticism from some.

As a Government, we are committed to listening to all survivors and affected individuals and responding to any concerns and suggestions for improvement. We welcome all types of feedback and we respect the public’s right to petition their views in a peaceful manner. Council of Ministers

Islanders were invited to have their say on the Jersey Care Memorial shortlist earlier in the month.