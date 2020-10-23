Jersey Heritage Trust could lose out on £450,000 if unable to become charity

The Jersey Heritage Trust could lose out on around £450,000 worth of funding if it is not able to register as a charity.

It wants to do so to be able to benefit from tax exemptions and grants.

The JHT, which is responsible for the island's major historic sites, museums, and public archives, is part funded by a government grant. Due to this, there are restrictions that stop it registering under Jersey charities legislation, which prevents organisations under States control being able to do so.

There will be a States debate on whether to approve changes to the Trust's constitution on 1 December.