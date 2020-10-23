Jersey musician makes final bid for international guitar building competition

A woman from Jersey has used local inspirations to make it to the shortlist of finalists for the Great Guitar Build Off Unofficial Competition.

It took instrument repairer Laura Poingdestre six weeks to create "Violet" the Jersey cow who has an ormer shell headstock.

The original worldwide competition was started to see which professional luthiers could build the best guitar in a limited time-frame and using the same base kit. This instrument is then auctioned off with proceeds going to charity. The idea was so popular organisers Crimson Guitars decided to make an unofficial version for people who wanted to join in.

It is now down to a public vote to see if Laura can make it through to the top five. These finalists then have their building videos played on the Crimson Guitars YouTube channel for people to decide a winner. The top pick will be invited into the professional Build Off next year.