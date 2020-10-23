Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health has told ITV News the four cases that have not been traced to the source are still believed to have originated from inbound travel to the island. The cases have sparked some speculation that Jersey may now have entered a new phase of community transmission, but that according to Dr Muscat, is not certain.

There are times as in this instance, where we have not managed to identify the source, and when after a sufficient time of study we feel we can't go any further, we label that as a case of 'unknown source'. The chances are at the moment that those cases are in fact linked to inbound travel, it's just that we haven't determined that and therefore cannot conclude that. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

But Dr Muscat said it is crucial that islanders take heed of new mitigation measures, such as the introduction of masks from Monday 26 October.Dr Muscat also warned of the dangers of complacency following a 'very good summer', which has left many islanders feeling 'quite comfortable and quite protected'.

Whilst the government and public health officials are 'trying extremely hard' to protect 'as many people as possible for as long as possible', he said, the island's success in the face of the pandemic requires a collective effort.