Second St John's primary school student in Jersey tests positive for coronavirus

A second St John's primary school student has tested positive for coronavirus.

It comes after a first tested positive on Wednesday (21 October).

The second case is a pupil in the same bubble.

We can confirm that another student from the same bubble at St John’s Primary School has tested positive for Covid-19. To protect the identity of this child and respect the family’s privacy we are unable to comment any further. Government of Jersey statement

There has been a rise in cases in recent weeks.

Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer for Health is urging parents to follow the rules over Halloween and the half-term break.