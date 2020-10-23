Section of Rouge Bouillon closed for next week

A key link into and out of St Helier will be closed to through traffic for the next week due to resurfacing work.

The stretch of Rouge Bouillon between Queen's Road roundabout and the Parade will not reopen until 9pm on Sunday 1 November.

To enable the emergency services to operate as normal, work has been split into two sections: between Savile Street and Jersey Fire and Rescue Service headquarters, and between the headquarters and Queen's Road roundabout.

There will be minor disruption to bus routes, but access to premises will be maintained wherever possible.