Social housing tenants in Guernsey can now apply to be foster carers

Social housing tenants can now apply to be foster carers, after a change of policy by the States of Guernsey.

Previously this was not possible, due to the rules regarding spare rooms in Social Housing.

The Committee for Employment and Social Security agreed to change the policy and remove this obstacle for any tenant wishing to become foster parents.

We know from previous experience in Guernsey and the UK that social housing tenants can make wonderful foster parents. Aside from the obvious advantages to more children having access to foster care that this initiative will provide, there are also additional benefits to the management of our housing stock. Lynne McLagan, States of Guernsey Director of Housing

The aim is to enable tenants to apply to foster and transfer to larger accommodation or remain in accommodation if they have a spare room.

This could free up smaller properties, particularly one bed units, which is in significant demand.

There is a shortage of foster carers in Guernsey and this often leads to a lack of placement choice for young people. This can result in young people being placed in residential homes when they could be placed in a family environment. Research has shown that children benefit significantly in terms of their emotional, social and educational development if they are placed with a foster family. Emma Beaven, States of Guernsey Family Placement Service

The process to become a foster carer in Guernsey has not changed. A prospective tenant will still have to go through the normal process and have their application approved.