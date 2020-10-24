£25,000 of fuel vouchers offered to islanders most in need

£25,000 worth of fuel vouchers are being offered to islanders who will struggle to heat their homes this winter.

£100 vouchers for people with oil fired heating will be distributed by the Salvation Army in Jersey and the Guernsey Welfare Service.

The Jersey Electricity Company is also offering £20 top up cards to those in need.

The charities say it is a welcome donation, with more islanders facing fuel poverty due to the impact of Covid-19.