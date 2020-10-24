£25,000 of fuel vouchers offered to islanders most in need
£25,000 worth of fuel vouchers are being offered to islanders who will struggle to heat their homes this winter.
£100 vouchers for people with oil fired heating will be distributed by the Salvation Army in Jersey and the Guernsey Welfare Service.
The Jersey Electricity Company is also offering £20 top up cards to those in need.
The charities say it is a welcome donation, with more islanders facing fuel poverty due to the impact of Covid-19.
There are people that, over the last six months, have been furloughed, have had reduced incomes, reduced hours or even have lost their jobs. So, we know that people are still trying to catch up, and so this is one way that people can catch up. They can save that £100 that they would have spent on heating. They can use this voucher and it takes the pressure off.