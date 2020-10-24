95% of Guernsey households now kerbside recyclers

More than 95% of Guernsey households are now kerbside recyclers.

A recent survey found more than 1,000 homes in Castel and St Peter Port are now regularly uses of the system - up from 74% two years ago.

The biggest increase in the last 12 months has been in the uptake of the fortnightly glass pick up. In the survey, 69% of households set out bottles and jars out for collection, compared to 59% in 2019.

The level of participation in Guernsey is consistently high compared to waste authorities elsewhere, which is one reason our recycling rate is among the highest in the world. The survey showed us once again just how keen islanders are to recycle and reduce what goes into their black bags. Ben Henry, Waste prevention and recycling officer

This year’s survey also recorded the levels of contamination in blue and clear bags - materials which should not be included in the recycling collections.

The most common contamination items are thin film plastics, such as carrier bags, bread wrappers, pet food pouches and crisp packets, which were found in around 10% of blue bags.

We realise it can be confusing, so we are trying to educate islanders as to what should and should not be put in their recycling. In some instances that does require us to leave bags behind, to draw attention to the issue, but that seems to work. Advice is always available as well. Ben Henry, Waste prevention and recycling officer

The survey covers the same properties each year. It comprises a mix of social housing and privately owned or rented properties, and includes areas around central St Peter Port and coastal parts of Castel.