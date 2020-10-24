Aurigny exploring extra flights to help Guernsey students get home for Christmas
Aurigny is considering adding more flights from more regional airports to help Guernsey students get home for Christmas.
The airline's Chief Executive, Mark Darby, estimates that demand will be high in the first week of December, due to inbound passengers needing to isolate for 14 days.
But that the airline will do everything it can to meet that demand.
We'll be working with our colleagues in the industry, see where the demand really lies and then we'll put on some extra flights if required. Possibly from some of the regional points as well - Manchester, East Midlands, Birmingham. Wherever is needed to get students back into the island, so that they can quarantine for the 14 days in time for Christmas.