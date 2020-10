In the UK, the clocks go forward one hour at 1am on the last Sunday in March, and back one hour at 2am on the last Sunday in October.

This year, that falls tomorrow - on Sunday 25 October.

The period when the clocks are one hour ahead is called British Summer Time (BST). That is when there is more daylight in the evenings and less in the mornings.

When the clocks go back, the UK is on Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).