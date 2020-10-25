10,000 items saved from Jersey's incinerator thanks to new recycling project

Around 10,000 items have been saved from Jersey's incinerator, thanks to a new recycling project.

Louise Carson and her family collect things like cleaning product packaging and ink cartridges, which cannot be recycled locally.

After being left at various drop-off points, they are then brought together and shipped over to the UK, using delivery service Book My Space, to be processed there.

Her team are also upcycling and re-selling some items, with all proceeds going to baby loss charity Philip's Footprints. So far this year, they have raised over £1,000.

Following its initial success, Louise now wants to encourage more islanders to get involved.

I'd love your rubbish - anything that's festering away in the loft or in a shed somewhere in terms of CDs and DVDs, we'd love them. Have a look at our Facebook group Recycle for Philip's Footprints and that will give you all the details of what we can take. Louise Carson, Recycle for Philip's Footprints

