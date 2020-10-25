The lawyer who represented several abuse survivors in Jersey has issued a warning about the dangers of another lockdown.

Alan Collins acted for victims of abuse in States-run children homes at the Jersey Care Inquiry.

He says with winter coming, and cases of coronavirus rising, authorities should be wary of the impact stay at home orders can have on vulnerable children.

We are at risk of losing sight of what's going on in people's homes, particularly when it comes to children who are at risk, because all our attention is on coronavirus and the impact that it's having on health and the economy and so on, but behind all of that, there are children who are at risk, and I fear that the longer this goes on, the greater the problems are going to be in years to come. Alan Collins, Lawyer