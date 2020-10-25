Hundreds turn out for Guernsey Marathon 2020

Hundreds of islanders have turned out for this year's Guernsey Marathon today (25 October).

The 26.2 mile course starts and finishes at Castle Pier in St Peter Port, and takes in some of the island's most iconic landmarks.

As well as the marathon-length distance, those taking part could choose to get involved in the Mourant Relay Race or the Fun Run.

The event was originally due to take place in March, but had to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.