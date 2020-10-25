Jersey cow guitar beats international competition to scoop top prize

A woman from Jersey has been crowned the winner of an international guitar building competition.

Out of 140 entrants in this year's Great Guitar Build Off Unofficial Competition, Laura Poingdestre was awarded first place this weekend for her design of Violet the Jersey cow.

WATCH the reveal of the top five...

After taking gold in the amateur - or 'unofficial' - segment of the competition, she has now been invited to enter the professional, 'official' segment of the competition next year.

In reaction to her win, Laura says she is "genuinely speechless".

It’s been lovely to have a lot of local support, but what has been really good as well is I’ve had so many lovely comments from around the world - Germany, Australia, France and so on - saying they've voted for me. It’s been so surreal. Laura Poingdestre