Permission from government needed for large bonfires in Guernsey
Islanders wanting to hold a large bonfire in Guernsey this Autumn must apply for permission from the government.
It is after new laws were agreed last year to deal with air pollution locally. They came into force on 2 December 2019, introducing controls over open burning.
It means the Director of Environmental Health and Pollution Regulation now needs to provide a written exemption if the event will have more than 20 attendees.
There is a general exemption for small-scale bonfire events subject to meeting the following conditions:
There are no more than 20 people are attending the event
Only wood or dry, plant matter (green waste) is burned
The fire is supervised by a responsible adult
The fire is not more than three metres high, three metres wide and six cubic meters in total size
It does not burn for more than 24 hours
It does not cause dark smoke
If your bonfire will not meet all of these conditions then you should contact the Director of Environmental Health and Pollution Regulation to apply for an exemption at least ten days before.
Bonfires which are held in relation to a designated event should also be held within 48 hours before or after the date of that event - in the case of Guy Fawkes Night, this is between 3 and 7 November.
