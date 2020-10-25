Poppy Appeal 2020 gets underway across Channel Islands
This year's Poppy Appeal has begun in the Channel Islands.
Poppies will be on sale between now and 7 November, to remember all those who served and sacrificed.
The annual event raises funds for the Armed Forces community.
The Legion is not just about those who fought in the two World Wars, but also about those involved in the many conflicts since 1945 and those still fighting for the freedom we enjoy today. Funds raised from the annual Poppy Appeal directly help Veterans and their families with mental, physical and financial issues which they may be struggling with and they still need our help, pandemic or not.