Protest against proposed care memorial held in St Helier

A protest has been held against a proposed memorial to children abused while in Jersey’s care system.

Dozens of people gathered at the Weighbridge in St Helier this afternoon (25 October), where the Jersey Care Memorial is due to be erected.

The Care Memorial is part of the government response to the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry to recognise children failed by the island's care system.

The event was organised by Cheyenne O’Connor, who said she had been spurred into action after seeing the reaction of survivors.

Many are really upset by this to the point where a few have said if it goes ahead they would take their own lives. The government hasn't consulted all survivors and given them an opportunity to have their say. Cheyenne O'Connor

She added she was pleased to see so many people get behind the cause.

Natalie Strecker (left) and Cheyenne O'Connor (right) both spoke at the event. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Survivor Natalie Strecker, who spoke at the event, said those affected by abuse may find the memorial triggering due to its prominent location.

I am furious that I need to be here at all. All because once again victims and survivors are not being listened to. After witnessing what was happening around this memorial and seeing the emotional impact that this proposed landmark was having on a number of individuals I could no longer ignore it. Natalie Strecker, Survivor

She added she was not against a memorial, but said the government needed to consult survivors to decide what was appropriate. “Things can’t be tokenistic. They have to be grounded in a real commitment to change. There’s lots of ways you can have a memorial but not one that’s in people’s faces", she said.

Police officers flanked the gathering, but the protest remained peaceful, with organisers urging people to respect each other’s views.

Several members of the States, including Children's Minister Senator Sam Mézec, also attended. He said he felt the protest had been a "positive step".

It's really important that we hear the voices of those who were failed by Jersey’s care system and understand how they feel. It’s no good just ignoring perspectives because it’s inconvenient or because it doesn’t suit a process that you’ve been going through. Senator Sam Mézec, Jersey's Children's Minister

In response to the opposition, Senator Mézec has asked the government to commit to holding a consultation with survivors to find the best way to move forward.