BBC to fund TV licences for the poorest older pensioners in the Channel Islands

The BBC will fund the TV licences for the poorest older pensioners in the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man from the start of next year.

The BBC board's decision follows a consultation in the islands, and it said although the Crown Dependencies have their own governments, they should be treated the same as the UK.

The BBC will not be assessing which over 75s are eligible but will use the islands' existing welfare criteria to determine who qualifies.

In Jersey, islanders over the age of 75 can continue to have their TV licence covered from 2021 by applying to an existing benefit scheme.In Guernsey and Alderney the BBC will pay for free TV licences for those residents who are over 75 and qualify for Income Support.

In December, BBC TV Licensing will be writing to approximately 3,000 islanders in Guernsey who will no longer be eligible for a free licence from 1 January 2021.

In Sark the BBC will pay for free TV licences for those residents who are over 75 and are in receipt of financial assistance from the Procureur of Sark.