Island plan report: Greenfield areas need to be built on in Jersey

Greenfield areas will need to be built on to meet the housing needs of Jersey.

That is what a report setting out the vision for the new Island Plan says.

The Minister of Environment says difficult choices will need to be made in the short term to accommodate population growth and the current housing shortfall that is driving up prices.

3,750 Homes will need to be found between now and 2024

Most future development will be allocated in town and built up areas, but the plan suggests it will need to spill into green areas.

The ‘Island Plan Preferred Strategy Report’ also refers to projected migration numbers.

Figures show around 800 more people are expected each year due to migration and births.

These figures around migration and population over this short-term plan period are not Government targets, nor are they aspirations - they are our best-informed judgement of Jersey's likely direction over the next few years. Deputy John Young, The Minister for the Environment

The report is intended to be used as part of evidence to shape new planning policies up to 2024.

We are living in a time of uncertainty. We cannot be sure what the impact of Brexit and Covid-19 will be and that is why we’re bringing forward a shorter bridging Island Plan now, rather than waiting even longer to develop a long-term Island Plan Deputy John Young

A 12 week public consultation on the draft Island Plan is scheduled for early next year.