Jersey's 2021 Swimarathon moved to July

Jersey's 2021 Swimarathon which was due to take place in March has been moved to July in the hope more people can take part.

Next year's event is scheduled from 3 to 7 July. The five charities chosen for 2020, being Brighter Futures, Brightly, Jersey Youth Trust, Teenage Cancer Trust and YouMatter, will become the 2021 beneficiaries.

Following the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Jersey, the 2020 March event was cancelled - but despite no swimming taking place, £55,000 was raised to help charities affected by the pandemic.

The Lion's organising committee chairman says they have been working with Les Quennevais Sports Centre and the sponsor Ravenscroft, to better understand Covid restrictions to prevent "months of planning" being wasted and disappointing swimmers.

Next year will be the first time since 1972 that the Swimarathon will not be held in March.

Our hope is that by then the restrictions will have been eased and that the weather will be more suitable for swimmers to come swim ready if they are required to do so. Our aim is to put on an event where 3,500 swimmers can take part, can feel safe and above all have fun. Lion Steve Taylor, Chairman of Swimarathon Organising Committee

The Lions say they have written to schools to inform them of the change of date so that "they can plan their end of term activities around taking part in the Swimarathon". Ravenscroft is continuing its sponsorship of the event.

Organisers will begin contacting team captains in February.