Jersey's Andium Homes announces rent freeze for 2021

A one-off rent freeze has been confirmed in Jersey for islanders living in Andium Homes' social housing.

Under the government's formula for calculating rent increases for social housing, many islanders would have seen their rents rise by 2.5% from 1 January. However, they will now be deferred for 2021.

The decision has been reached after an agreement between the company's board, Treasury Minister Deputy Susie Pinel and the island's Minister for Children and Housing, Senator Sam Mézec.

Senator Mézec says many islanders have faced difficulties because of the pandemic - and warned a 'difficult winter' may be on the horizon.

Many people on low incomes will continue to be experiencing financial hardship because of the pandemic and I hope that, as a minimum, this rent freeze will discourage further inflation in the private rental sector and keep social housing rents at a level tenants can more easily afford. Senator Sam Mézec, Jersey's Minister for Children and Housing

Senator Mézec also said he is working towards social housing rent reform and introducing a system to stabilise rents.