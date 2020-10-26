A man from Yorkshire has pleaded not guilty to two charges relating to the aircraft crash which killed footballer Emiliano Sala in January 2019.

David Henderson, 66, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court today (Monday 26 October) via a video link to deny endangering the safety of an aircraft and attempting to discharge a passenger without valid permission or authorisation.

Henderson was granted bail and is due to stand trial in October 2021.

The Piper Malibu aircraft carrying the footballer crashed over Alderney on 21 January last year. It also left its pilot David Ibbotson missing.

Sala was involved in a multimillion-pound transfer from FC Nantes in France to Cardiff City.

The 28-year-old Argentinian was killed when the plane he was travelling in crashed north of Guernsey on January 21, 2019.

His body was recovered the following month, but the body of the pilot, David Ibbotson, 59, from Crowle, Lincolnshire, has not been found.