Pupil from Jersey's Plat Douet Primary School tests positive for Covid-19

A pupil at Plat Douet Primary School in Jersey has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The child's class bubble and after-school bubble are now required to self isolate. Their parents have been informed.

Subject to parental consent, they will be tested for the virus at days five and eight of self-isolation.

The school will be disinfected and will reopen after the half-term holidays as normal, following advice from Environmental and Public Health.

It is the fourth school in Jersey to confirm cases of Covid-19 amongst its students after positive cases were identified at St Michael's School, St Saviour's School and St John's Primary School in recent weeks.

Coronavirus Advice