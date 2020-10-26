Retrial of Jersey man accused of killing secret lover begins

A man is being retried for the murder of his secret lover.

Jamie Lee Warn is accused of killing 37-year-old Zsuzsanna Besenyei in Jersey in May, 2018.

He is also accused of perverting the course of justice. He denies the charges.

Mr Warn was found guilty of murder last year but appealed his conviction.

Today ( 26 October) the jury was told the court of appeal had found Mr Warn’s first trial to be "flawed and unfair" which is why a retrial was granted.

The prosecution claims Mr Warn killed Miss Besenyei on the evening of 10 May, 2018.

The court heard Mr Warn kept her body in the boot of her own car for three days before disposing of it at low tide at Le Pulec – known locally as Stinky Bay.

The prosecution say he then drove her car onto the beach by Le Haule slip to make it look like suicide.

It is claimed that Mr Warn then "told a series of lies to cover up what he had done".

Miss Besenyei’s body was found on a bed of seaweed on the beach on 16 May, 2018.

It is not known how or where she died.

The prosecution say their evidence is largely circumstantial, including more than sixty pages of phone records, but the jury was told that did not mean it was unreliable.

Miss Besenyei was originally from Hungary but had lived in Jersey since 2011. She met Mr Warn when they worked together at Les Charrieres Hotel.

The trial continues.