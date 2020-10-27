Find out how the 21st Pride of Britain awards will be celebrated

The 21st Pride of Britain awards are just around the corner and will be aired this weekend on ITV.

The annual event celebrates the achievements of people who are making a difference to their community. Each region has a person selected as their Regional Fundraiser of the Year.

With almost 100,000 nominations put forward nationally, our Channel Islands Fundraiser of the Year has been chosen as Lisa Jacobs.

Lisa Jacobs has been crowned the 2020 Channel Islands Pride of Britain Fundraiser of the Year. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Over the past 14 years, Lisa has raised more than £236,000 for Mont a l'Abbe School in Jersey, where her son is a pupil.

As with many events this year, it is going to look slightly different than usual, though lots of familiar faces will still be getting involved.

Carol Vorderman's been telling us more and explained why we need to celebrate people's special achievements this year more than ever.

The programme will air on Sunday (1 November) at 9pm on ITV.