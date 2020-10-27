Guernsey enters phase 5c of lockdown exit plan

Guernsey has moved into phase 5c of its lockdown exit plan.

From today (Wednesday 28 October), inbound passengers will be tested at the airport and harbours. They will be required to provide details of their recent travel history before arriving into the Bailiwick.

Passengers will be asked to log these details on an online 'Travel Tracker' portal, which can be filled in as early as two days before their journey.

Arrivals will also be subject to new travel guidance, as the system moves from categorising countries and regions as 'Group A, B and C' to 'Categories 1-4'.

More details are due to be announced, however the States says all areas with current direct links to the Bailiwick will be in Categories 3 and 4.

We’re now at the stage where we’re ‘switching over’ from phase 5b to phase 5c and operationally this is probably the most complicated step we’ve taken since we first went into lockdown. Our teams have had to build entirely new processes and develop digital solutions incredibly quickly. Paul Whitfield, Chief Executive of the States of Guernsey

The Chief Executive also says a dedicated Welcome Team will be on hand to support people through the new arrivals process and assist people with filling out their travel details if they have not already done so.

The States warns that passengers arriving under the new system should expect some delays in getting through the ports and advise travellers to use the Travel Tracker system ahead of their journey to speed up the arrivals process.

To accommodate a testing facility for ferry passengers travelling by car, a number of parking spaces at the East Arm will be suspended on Wednesday and Thursday. All parking at the site will be suspended from Friday 30 October to provide for an expected increasing in the number of vehicles arriving.