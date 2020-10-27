Jersey Bulls withdraw from FA Vase

Jersey Bulls have withdrawn from this season's FA Vase.

Bulls were due to play against Cobham on Saturday 31 October in the first round of the competition, after beating Billingshurst 3-0 away from home in a qualifier earlier in the month.

The FA Vase is a national competition which sees sides from steps 5-7 of the English football pyramid compete, with the prospect of playing on the hallowed turf of Wembley Stadium if they reach the final.

This was to be the Bulls' maiden season in the competition - however, the club has taken the decision to withdraw because of coronavirus.

Due to current coronavirus rules, Jersey Bulls have yet to play a game at their home ground of Springfield.

The club was recently forced to postpone three away games because of changes to travel restrictions. Club chairman Russel Le Feuvre said last week that they would be reviewing fixtures on a 'week by week basis' to keep up with regular changes to the situation.

Gary Freeman's side have maintained their 100% league record so far this season and currently sit tenth in Combined Counties Division One.