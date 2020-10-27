Jersey murder accused sent messages from dead woman's phone, prosecution claims

Text messages were sent from the phone of a woman days after it is believed that she died.

37-year-old Zsuzsanna Besenyei was last seen alive on 10 May 2018.

Her body was found on a bed of seaweed at Le Pulec – known locally as Stinky Bay – almost a week later.

Her lover Jamie Warn is standing trial for murder and perverting the course of justice. He denies the charges.

The prosecution say Miss Besenyei went to Mr Warn’s flat in First Tower around 6.30pm on the day she disappeared.

They say she was killed in the hours that followed.

But text messages were being sent from her phone for several days afterwards.

Jamie Lee Warn is accused of killing 37-year-old Zsuzsanna Besenyei in May 2018. Credit: ITV Channel

In the days after she was last seen, Miss Besenyei missed a rent payment, two beauty appointments and failed to show up for a cleaning job.

Several witnesses, including her employer and her flatmate, testified that Miss Besenyei was usually ‘very reliable’ and failing to show up was very ‘out of character’.

Trevor Lucas, who lived with Miss Besenyei, told the court he received a text message from her phone on Sunday 13 May apologising for the missed rent.

Mr Lucas said the message was not written in the way Miss Besenyei usually spoke.

The prosecution say Mr Warn killed Miss Besenyei and hid her body in the boot of her car.

They claim he used her phone to make it appear as if she was still alive.

Miss Besenyei’s car was found on the beach 500m from La Haule Slip.

When found, the car’s windows were open and the keys had been left in the central reservation. The prosecution say this was deliberately done by Mr Warn to make it appear as if Miss Besenyei had abandoned her car and drowned.

Mr Warn denies all the charges, and the trial continues.