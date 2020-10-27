Jersey's Housing Minister says social housing rent system 'not fit for purpose'

Jersey's Housing Minister is planning to overhaul the island's social housing rent system which he says is "not fit for purpose".

Senator Sam Mézec says one of the main areas he will tackle is the 90% rule for social housing, where rents are calculated at 10% below what would be charged for an equivalent property in the private sector. He says the system needs to be more affordable.It comes after a one-off rent freeze was confirmed in Jersey for islanders living in Andium Homes' social housing.

Senator Mézec says he wants to put forward changes early next year.